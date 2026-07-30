OneWater Marine Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.67 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $10.72 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OneWater Marine Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.37 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $530.71 million from $552.87 million last year.

OneWater Marine Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.67 Mln. vs. $10.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $530.71 Mln vs. $552.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.35 To $ 0.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.75 B To $ 1.80 B