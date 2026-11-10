Onto Innovation Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $46.85 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $28.22 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Onto Innovation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $120.33 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 87.8% to $409.75 million from $218.19 million last year.

Onto Innovation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.85 Mln. vs. $28.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $409.75 Mln vs. $218.19 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.59 To $ 2.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 430 M To $ 450 M