Onto Innovation Aktie
WKN DE: A2PUFT / ISIN: US6833441057
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10.11.2026 03:42:00
Onto Innovation Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3
(RTTNews) - Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $46.85 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $28.22 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Onto Innovation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $120.33 million or $2.44 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 87.8% to $409.75 million from $218.19 million last year.
Onto Innovation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $46.85 Mln. vs. $28.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $409.75 Mln vs. $218.19 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.59 To $ 2.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 430 M To $ 450 M
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Nachrichten zu Onto Innovation
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08.11.26
|Ausblick: Onto Innovation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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25.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Onto Innovation legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Onto Innovation stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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|Onto Innovation
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