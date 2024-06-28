ONYX Hospitality Group Continues Winning Streak with 'Outstanding Hotel Chain Partner' Award from Trip.com Group



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group proudly announces its latest triumph, securing the prestigious "Outstanding Hotel Chain Partner 2024." This global recognition comes from Trip.com Group, an eminent one-stop travel service provider operating in 39 countries and regions, with a presence in 24 languages and transactions in 35 local currencies.





The esteemed award highlights ONYX Hospitality Group's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the Southeast Asian hospitality landscape. Renowned for its tailored approach to guest experiences, ONYX Hospitality Group stands as a distinguished leader in the industry. This dedication permeates every aspect of its operations, ensuring guests enjoy unmatched service and experiences that exceed expectations, distinctly setting us apart from competitors.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, stated, "Receiving the 'Outstanding Hotel Chain Partner 2024' award from Trip.com Group is a testament to our relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality. This recognition underscores our strategic focus on providing exceptional experiences for all traveller segments, from luxury seekers and families to medical tourists. Our partnership with Trip.com Group is instrumental in enhancing our global reach, particularly within the Chinese market. We are dedicated to continually raising the bar in hospitality, ensuring every guest enjoys unparalleled service and memorable experiences."



"While China remains our second-largest market in 2024, we see tremendous potential for growth. Leveraging the expertise and reach of Trip.com, we are poised to further elevate our presence and offerings to Chinese travellers, solidifying our position as their preferred choice for exceptional hospitality experiences."



This latest accomplishment underscores ONYX Hospitality Group's dedication to nurturing a strong partnership with Trip.com Group, showcasing outstanding performance in engagement, rate parity, and overall appeal. Through strategic promotions, sponsored ads, and enticing discounts, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to set the benchmark for collaborative success in the dynamic online travel sector.



With an expansive portfolio encompassing esteemed brands such as Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, ONYX Hospitality Group is uniquely positioned to cater to a diverse array of traveller segments. From discerning luxury seekers to budget-conscious explorers, and from families and couples to groups of friends embarking on multi-generational adventures, our collection of hotel brands offers tailored experiences for every type of traveller.



This versatility ensures that the hotel brands under ONYX Hospitality Group are perfectly attuned to the burgeoning trend of independent tourism, particularly resonating with Chinese travellers and other key demographics worldwide. Moreover, our properties are adept at accommodating large group tours, providing unparalleled hospitality to guests of all backgrounds.



