ONYX Hospitality Group Expands 'Shama' Brand to Strengthen Presence in Serviced Apartment Market and Introduces 'Live Your Blended Life at Shama' Campaign



EQS Newswire / 18/09/2024 / 08:45 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, has announced the success of its "Shama" brand, reaffirming its commitment to providing serviced apartments that offer a unique living experience under the "Freedom to Explore" concept. The brand also strives to foster a sense of community and belonging for guests, making Shama more than just a place to stay.



Yuthachai announces Shama Brand

The "Shama" brand has seen continuous growth in recent years, aligning with the expanding serviced apartment market in Thailand and internationally. This growth reflects the increasing demand from travellers seeking long-term accommodation solutions. In response to this trend, the "Live Your Blended Life at Shama" campaign is launching to reaffirm Shama's leadership in the serviced apartment market. The campaign highlights Shama's deep understanding of its target audience, who seek accommodation that offers comfort and familiarity, becoming their second home.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, stated, "Shama has seen remarkable growth within the ONYX portfolio, achieving a 200% increase in Thailand over five years. In Hong Kong, Shama is the No. 1 international serviced apartments provider with 7 properties."



He also said, "Currently, ONYX manages over 2,500 units under the Shama brand across 20 properties in Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The brand's performance has grown 3% above the target and more than 14% compared to the same period last year. Shama is also projected to generate 52% more revenue compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019."



Shama, a serviced apartment brand originally from Hong Kong, was acquired by ONYX Hospitality Group in 2010 and has since been expanding both in Thailand and internationally. In Thailand, there are 6 Shama serviced apartments, with an additional 7 in Hong Kong, 5 in China, and 2 in Malaysia. The Shama brand encompasses three distinct categories: "Shama Luxe," "Shama," and "Shama Hub." Each offers unique features in room size, location, and décor to cater to a range of customer needs, from upper upscale to upper middle scale. ONYX Hospitality Group also plans to expand Shama Hub in Thailand, Shama Luxe in Malaysia, and Shama in Laos soon.



What sets Shama apart from other serviced apartments is its emphasis on room size. Shama offers spacious accommodations meticulously designed to meet the needs of various residents, from solo business travellers to large families seeking a second home for every family member. Additionally, Shama provides essential facilities for daily life, including 24-hour hotel-level care services for residents.



All Shama properties are situated in residential areas within city centres, surrounded by amenities and offering convenient travel options. These features enhance both short-term and long-term living experiences, and encourage well-being, seamlessly blending lifestyle, work, travel, and relaxation. Shama aims to promote a simple life in a new environment, making guests feel that Shama is a second home by providing comfort, happiness, and warmth with each stay.



To reinforce this concept, ONYX Hospitality Group has launched the "Live Your Blended Life" campaign, which showcases the multi-dimensional experience of living at Shama under the "Freedom to Explore" theme.



Another standout feature of the campaign is the Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme crafted to connect guests through a variety of activities. It nurtures a sense of belonging and strengthens guests' connections with the local community and the surroundings. This programme provides meticulously curated activities that unite guests from diverse backgrounds, fostering meaningful bonds among residents.



As part of the "Live Your Blended Life" campaign, three exclusive Shama Social Club activities will be introduced monthly. From October to December 2024, these activities will reflect the three main concepts of blending the right moments in life:



The Explorecation (explore + vacation) activity will take place in October, featuring a Floating Sound Bath experience. Guests will have the opportunity to relax and unwind with soothing sounds by the pool in a tranquil atmosphere.

(explore + vacation) activity will take place in October, featuring a experience. Guests will have the opportunity to relax and unwind with soothing sounds by the pool in a tranquil atmosphere. The Workshopping (work + shopping) activity, scheduled for November, will feature a Personal Color Workshop . This session will help guests understand their unique colour profiles and use this knowledge to select work clothes that enhance their confidence and appearance in a new environment.

(work + shopping) activity, scheduled for November, will feature a . This session will help guests understand their unique colour profiles and use this knowledge to select work clothes that enhance their confidence and appearance in a new environment. The Foodventure (food + adventure) activity, happening in December, will feature a Taste of Life event. Guests will embark on a bike tour through the historic city of Bangkok, sampling local flavors and learning photography tips to capture the vibrant experiences, adding a touch of delight and fun to their lives. "In addition to its prime location and excellent facilities, the Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme of the Shama brand, will elevate the living experience by fostering connections, familiarity, and integration with surroundings and the local community. This programme is designed to make guests feel welcomed and at home from their very first visit, ensuring they adapt quickly and comfortably to their new environment," said Yuthachai.



For the Shama brand's expansion goals, ONYX Hospitality Group plans robust growth in Thailand and Southeast Asia. In 2024, the company launched three new Shama locations: Shama Hub Metro South in Hong Kong, Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou in China, and Shama Suasana Johor Bahru in Malaysia. Additionally, a management contract has been signed for Shama Rayong in Thailand, scheduled to open in 2027. Some of Shama's notable locations include:



Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok is situated in the burgeoning central business districts of Silom and Sathorn, providing guests with a tranquil and comfortable stay. This pet-friendly accommodation is ideally located amidst a wealth of amenities, including shops and restaurants, allowing guests to unwind while enjoying local cuisine and boutique shopping. Additionally, the vibrant Market Place Nang Linchi is just a 3-minute walk away. Moreover, Shama Yen-Akat is only 2.5 kilometres from Lumphini Park, making it a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts. It is also conveniently close to CentralPlaza Rama 3 and the nearby Thonglor Pet Hospital Sathorn-Narathiwat.



Shama Ekamai Bangkok is situated in the vibrant Ekamai-Thonglor area, surrounded by popular community malls and restaurants. The property blends the lively city atmosphere with lush greenery and is pet-friendly. It is a convenient 30-minute drive from the central business district of Asoke and Rama IV, and just 5 minutes from the renowned dining spots in Ekamai-Thonglor. Additionally, it is only 160 meters from Big C Supercenter Ekamai, offering a range of shopping, dining, and other amenities.



Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok is centrally located in Asoke, offering picturesque views of the lush Benjakitti Park. Surrounded by key landmarks, guests have ample opportunities for relaxation and exploration, including the park itself, which is a large public park near Bangkok's prominent shopping malls, and a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Staying at Shama Lakeview Asoke offers guests an exceptional quality of life, with some of the city's finest amenities all conveniently within reach.



Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok is situated in a tranquil yet accessible area, adjacent to Bangkok Hospital and just 5 minutes from Piyavate Hospital. The property is conveniently close to expressways and major roads leading to the city centre, providing a serene retreat with easy access to urban amenities. For health-conscious guests, it features boutiques and spas that offer health products, Thai massage, and herbal treatments, making it an ideal choice for extended stays with diverse relaxation options.



Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is situated in an excellent location, offering a relaxing living experience in the culturally diverse and vibrant heart of the city. The property boasts a lush garden that combines natural freshness with a modern touch. With meticulous design catering to travellers seeking spacious and airy interiors, it provides a variety of common areas and facilities suitable for all ages, making Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok an ideal choice for large families.



Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, Malaysia, is centrally located in Johor Bahru, surrounded by a range of dining and shopping options at the renowned Zenith Mall. Public transportation is conveniently available just 5 minutes away, facilitating easy exploration of the city, including access to customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) facilities, as well as various historical sites and entertainment options.



Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou, China, is ideally situated near the majestic Qiantang River in the Dajiangdong District, just 40 minutes from the city's international airport. Positioned in the heart of Hangzhou, a major economic hub in China, the property is a short walk from Dongsha Lake and the Grand Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is also conveniently close to a range of shops, department stores, and restaurants. With its prime location, Shama Hub Qiantang is an excellent choice for both business and leisure travellers.



Shama Hub Metro South, Hong Kong, is conveniently located near popular attractions like Ocean Park and Hong Kong Island, offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Aberdeen and explore new and exciting experiences. Situated on Wong Chuk Hang Road, the property is within easy walking distance of Wong Chuk Hang MTR station. Wong Chuk Hang is a rapidly developing area on Hong Kong Island, featuring a mix of residential and office buildings.



Apart from the examples provided, all Shama properties are strategically situated in prime locations that are well-suited for residential living. Each property is surrounded by amenities in vibrant areas with excellent accessibility, catering to the diverse lifestyles of their guests. Additionally, the Shama Social Club at each location enhances the experience by allowing guests to seamlessly integrate into their surroundings and engage fully with the local culture.



ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading specialist in managing hotels, serviced apartments, and luxury accommodations, renowned in the international tourism market. With over five decades of experience, ONYX Hospitality Group excels in blending Asia's premier hospitality practices with world-class business management precision, embodying its brand strength of 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality'. This commitment is reflected in ONYX Hospitality Group's business strategy, execution, and operations. At the core of ONYX's model is a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and service, advancing sustainable and responsible tourism, and adapting to the ever-evolving dynamics of the global travel industry.Hashtag: #onyx

The "Shama" brand has seen continuous growth in recent years, aligning with the expanding serviced apartment market in Thailand and internationally. This growth reflects the increasing demand from travellers seeking long-term accommodation solutions. In response to this trend, the "" campaign is launching to reaffirm Shama's leadership in the serviced apartment market. The campaign highlights Shama's deep understanding of its target audience, who seek accommodation that offers comfort and familiarity, becoming their second home., stated, "Shama has seen remarkable growth within the ONYX portfolio, achieving a 200% increase in Thailand over five years. In Hong Kong, Shama is the No. 1 international serviced apartments provider with 7 properties."He also said, "Currently, ONYX manages over 2,500 units under the Shama brand across 20 properties in Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The brand's performance has grown 3% above the target and more than 14% compared to the same period last year. Shama is also projected to generate 52% more revenue compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019."Shama, a serviced apartment brand originally from Hong Kong, was acquired by ONYX Hospitality Group in 2010 and has since been expanding both in Thailand and internationally. In Thailand, there are 6 Shama serviced apartments, with an additional 7 in Hong Kong, 5 in China, and 2 in Malaysia. The Shama brand encompasses three distinct categories: "Shama Luxe," "Shama," and "Shama Hub." Each offers unique features in room size, location, and décor to cater to a range of customer needs, from upper upscale to upper middle scale. ONYX Hospitality Group also plans to expand Shama Hub in Thailand, Shama Luxe in Malaysia, and Shama in Laos soon.What sets Shama apart from other serviced apartments is its emphasis on room size. Shama offers spacious accommodations meticulously designed to meet the needs of various residents, from solo business travellers to large families seeking a second home for every family member. Additionally, Shama provides essential facilities for daily life, including 24-hour hotel-level care services for residents.All Shama properties are situated in residential areas within city centres, surrounded by amenities and offering convenient travel options. These features enhance both short-term and long-term living experiences, and encourage well-being, seamlessly blending lifestyle, work, travel, and relaxation. Shama aims to promote a simple life in a new environment, making guests feel that Shama is a second home by providing comfort, happiness, and warmth with each stay.To reinforce this concept, ONYX Hospitality Group has launched the "" campaign, which showcases the multi-dimensional experience of living at Shama under the "" theme.Another standout feature of the campaign is the Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme crafted to connect guests through a variety of activities. It nurtures a sense of belonging and strengthens guests' connections with the local community and the surroundings. This programme provides meticulously curated activities that unite guests from diverse backgrounds, fostering meaningful bonds among residents.As part of the "" campaign, three exclusive Shama Social Club activities will be introduced monthly. From October to December 2024, these activities will reflect the three main concepts of blending the right moments in life:"In addition to its prime location and excellent facilities, the Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme of the Shama brand, will elevate the living experience by fostering connections, familiarity, and integration with surroundings and the local community. This programme is designed to make guests feel welcomed and at home from their very first visit, ensuring they adapt quickly and comfortably to their new environment," said Yuthachai.For the Shama brand's expansion goals, ONYX Hospitality Group plans robust growth in Thailand and Southeast Asia. In 2024, the company launched three new Shama locations: Shama Hub Metro South in Hong Kong, Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou in China, and Shama Suasana Johor Bahru in Malaysia. Additionally, a management contract has been signed for Shama Rayong in Thailand, scheduled to open in 2027. Some of Shama's notable locations include:is situated in the burgeoning central business districts of Silom and Sathorn, providing guests with a tranquil and comfortable stay. This pet-friendly accommodation is ideally located amidst a wealth of amenities, including shops and restaurants, allowing guests to unwind while enjoying local cuisine and boutique shopping. Additionally, the vibrant Market Place Nang Linchi is just a 3-minute walk away. Moreover, Shama Yen-Akat is only 2.5 kilometres from Lumphini Park, making it a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts. It is also conveniently close to CentralPlaza Rama 3 and the nearby Thonglor Pet Hospital Sathorn-Narathiwat.is situated in the vibrant Ekamai-Thonglor area, surrounded by popular community malls and restaurants. The property blends the lively city atmosphere with lush greenery and is pet-friendly. It is a convenient 30-minute drive from the central business district of Asoke and Rama IV, and just 5 minutes from the renowned dining spots in Ekamai-Thonglor. Additionally, it is only 160 meters from Big C Supercenter Ekamai, offering a range of shopping, dining, and other amenities.is centrally located in Asoke, offering picturesque views of the lush Benjakitti Park. Surrounded by key landmarks, guests have ample opportunities for relaxation and exploration, including the park itself, which is a large public park near Bangkok's prominent shopping malls, and a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Staying at Shama Lakeview Asoke offers guests an exceptional quality of life, with some of the city's finest amenities all conveniently within reach.is situated in a tranquil yet accessible area, adjacent to Bangkok Hospital and just 5 minutes from Piyavate Hospital. The property is conveniently close to expressways and major roads leading to the city centre, providing a serene retreat with easy access to urban amenities. For health-conscious guests, it features boutiques and spas that offer health products, Thai massage, and herbal treatments, making it an ideal choice for extended stays with diverse relaxation options.is situated in an excellent location, offering a relaxing living experience in the culturally diverse and vibrant heart of the city. The property boasts a lush garden that combines natural freshness with a modern touch. With meticulous design catering to travellers seeking spacious and airy interiors, it provides a variety of common areas and facilities suitable for all ages, making Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok an ideal choice for large families., is centrally located in Johor Bahru, surrounded by a range of dining and shopping options at the renowned Zenith Mall. Public transportation is conveniently available just 5 minutes away, facilitating easy exploration of the city, including access to customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) facilities, as well as various historical sites and entertainment options., is ideally situated near the majestic Qiantang River in the Dajiangdong District, just 40 minutes from the city's international airport. Positioned in the heart of Hangzhou, a major economic hub in China, the property is a short walk from Dongsha Lake and the Grand Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is also conveniently close to a range of shops, department stores, and restaurants. With its prime location, Shama Hub Qiantang is an excellent choice for both business and leisure travellers., is conveniently located near popular attractions like Ocean Park and Hong Kong Island, offering guests the chance to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Aberdeen and explore new and exciting experiences. Situated on Wong Chuk Hang Road, the property is within easy walking distance of Wong Chuk Hang MTR station. Wong Chuk Hang is a rapidly developing area on Hong Kong Island, featuring a mix of residential and office buildings.Apart from the examples provided, all Shama properties are strategically situated in prime locations that are well-suited for residential living. Each property is surrounded by amenities in vibrant areas with excellent accessibility, catering to the diverse lifestyles of their guests. Additionally, the Shama Social Club at each location enhances the experience by allowing guests to seamlessly integrate into their surroundings and engage fully with the local culture.ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading specialist in managing hotels, serviced apartments, and luxury accommodations, renowned in the international tourism market. With over five decades of experience, ONYX Hospitality Group excels in blending Asia's premier hospitality practices with world-class business management precision, embodying its brand strength of. This commitment is reflected in ONYX Hospitality Group's business strategy, execution, and operations. At the core of ONYX's model is a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and service, advancing sustainable and responsible tourism, and adapting to the ever-evolving dynamics of the global travel industry.Hashtag: #onyx The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 18/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

