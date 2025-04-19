ONYX Hospitality Group Shines at Traveller Review Awards 2025, Celebrating 26 Award-Winning Properties



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group, is delighted to announce its outstanding achievements at the Traveller Review Awards 2025, hosted by Booking.com. This year marks the 13th edition of the prestigious awards, celebrating exceptional hospitality across the globe.





In 2025, ONYX Hospitality Group is proud to have 26 award-winning properties across its diverse portfolio. These accolades highlight ONYX's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences across Thailand, China including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Laos.



Chain-Level Recognition for ONYX Hospitality Group



Beyond individual property awards, ONYX Hospitality Group has earned an impressive 8.4 rating at the chain level, setting it apart as one of the few hotel brands in Thailand to receive this honour. This recognition not only reinforces ONYX's status as a leading hospitality brand in the region, known for its commitment to exceptional service and quality, but also presents a valuable opportunity for enhanced media visibility.



"We are incredibly proud to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences for our guests," said Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team across all our properties, and we remain committed to setting new standards in the hospitality industry."



Celebrating ONYX's Award-Winning Properties



The following ONYX properties have been recognised at the Traveller Review Awards 2025: Hotel

Review Score

Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong

9.2

Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok

9.1

Shama Heda Serviced Apartment

9.1

Oriental Residence Bangkok

8.9

Amari Bangkok

8.8

Amari SPICE Penang

8.8

OZO Phuket

8.8

Amari Vogue Krabi

8.7

Amari Kuala Lumpur

8.7

Amari Pattaya

8.7

Amari Hua Hin

8.6

Amari Buriram United

8.6

Amari Vang Vieng

8.6

Shama Serviced Apartments Zijingang Hangzhou

8.6

OZO North Pattaya

8.6

Amari Koh Samui

8.5

Y Hotel Hong Kong

8.5

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok

8.4

OZO George Town Penang

8.4

Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok

8.4

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok

8.3

Amari Johor Bahru

8.3

OZO Chaweng Samui

8.3

Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok

8.2

Shama Suasana Johor Bahru

8.2

Amari Phuket

8.1



These awards highlight the unwavering dedication of ONYX Hospitality Group in delivering world-class service, comfort, and memorable stays for travellers worldwide. With a tailored approach to hospitality, each brand within the ONYX portfolio is uniquely designed to understand and meet the diverse needs of its guests, ensuring personalised experiences that leave a lasting impression. This recognition serves as a testament to guests' satisfaction and ONYX's commitment to excellence in hospitality.



As ONYX continues to expand and innovate, these awards further solidify its reputation as a trusted and highly rated hospitality brand in Asia. The company looks forward to continuing to exceed guest expectations and achieving new milestones in the years to come.



For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group please visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com

Hashtag: #ONYX

