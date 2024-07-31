ONYX Hospitality Group's Announces India Roadshow to Showcase Diverse Offerings in Key Cities, Catering to the Growing Indian Tourism Market



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a renowned leader in hotel management, is embarking on a significant roadshow event in India. Taking place from 22nd – 26th July 22 2024, the roadshow will visit four key cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. This initiative aims to engage with the rapidly growing and vibrant tourism sector in India, a market that ranks among ONYX's top five globally.





India is an important market for ONYX Hospitality Group, currently holding the position of the fourth largest market year-to-date (YTD). Indian travellers are choosing ONYX's properties for both business and leisure, drawn by the diverse and exceptional offerings across the portfolio. Amari hotels are the most popular among Indian guests, followed by OZO, Oriental Residence, and Shama, respectively. The roadshow will focus on showcasing ONYX Hospitality Group's Thai properties, with Thailand being one of the most popular countries for outbound travel in the Indian market (accounting to approximately 5% of outbound travel). Preferred destinations in Thailand include Bangkok, Pattaya, and beach destinations, particularly Phuket.



According to reports from Booking.com and McKinsey, Indian travellers are predicted to become the world's fourth-largest spenders on tourism by 2030, with an estimated $410 billion USD in expenditure. It is estimated that by 2030, Indian travellers will undertake over 5 billion trips (including domestic and international travel), leading to an increase in tourism expenditure to $410 billion USD, representing a leap of more than 170 percent from $150 billion USD in 2019.This huge growth underscores the importance of catering to the Indian market with tailored offerings and exceptional service.



Mr. Bharath Satyavolu, Vice President, Revenue Management, ONYX Hospitality Group, commented:

"The Indian market is of paramount importance to ONYX Hospitality Group, ranking among our top five globally. Our roadshow in India is a strategic initiative to strengthen our relationships with our valued Indian travellers, who are increasingly seeking unique and memorable experiences, which we strive to provide through our diverse brand portfolio. By engaging directly with this dynamic market, we aim to showcase our varied offerings, as well as gaining market knowledge to ensure we are continually adapting to meet the needs and preferences of both corporate and leisure travellers. We are committed to creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with Indian travellers, ensuring they feel at home wherever they choose to stay with us, and engage with our brands to make them more likely to return in the future."



At the roadshow, ONYX Hospitality Group will showcase elements of its properties, facilities, and locations that appeal to Indian travellers. Recognising their penchant for shopping, ONYX Hospitality Group highlights properties located near bustling shopping hubs. For instance, Amari Bangkok, Amari Pattaya, and OZO Pattaya are conveniently situated near major shopping destinations, including top malls and vibrant markets. These locations offer guests a blend of convenience, excitement, and luxury, making them ideal choices for Indian travellers seeking both leisure and shopping experiences, or business travellers seeking to unwind. Furthermore, Indian travellers see Thailand as an ideal destination for romantic getaways, destination weddings, and honeymoons - a segment ONYX Hospitality Group serves exceptionally well with romantic hotspots featuring iconic sandy beaches, like Amari Phuket and Amari Vogue Krabi.



Dedicated to enhancing guest experiences, ONYX Hospitality Group expands its range of customisable products and services to meet the diverse needs of Indian travellers. This includes a variety of food and beverage options featuring vegetarian and Indian cuisine. A prime example is NILA, ONYX's restaurant at Amari Bangkok, launched in March this year. NILA offers an exquisite culinary journey along the coasts of India, providing Indian travellers with authentic flavours curated by Chef Bharath S. Bhat, winner of Thailand's Iron Chef competition. NILA sets a new standard for Indian cuisine, blending traditional recipes with contemporary flair for an immersive dining experience.



Expanding its presence to additional urban centres, ONYX Hospitality Group is strategically focusing on the corporate and MICE segments. Consequently, this year's roadshow will be held in Chennai and Bangalore, allowing ONYX Hospitality Group to connect with key partners and address the direct demands of these markets.



ONYX Hospitality Group is dedicated to solidifying its position as the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia, aiming to manage over 50 properties by 2025 in countries such as Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Laos, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and reach 70 locations by 2028. Upcoming openings include Amari Colombo in Sri Lanka and Amari Vientiane in Laos, both set for Q4 2024. Additionally, the Amari The Tide Bang Saen in Thailand will open in 2025, offering a tranquil seaside retreat.



The Shama brand is also expanding with new projects such as Shama Suasana Malaysia, Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong, and Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou, China. Recently, a contract was signed for for Shama Rayong, set to open in 2026, strategically located near Rayong's business and industrial districts. The OZO brand will unveil its fresh new look in June 2024, with OZO Medini in Malaysia scheduled to open in the same year. In addition, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to diversify into other hospitality domains. Alongside the including the launch of Nila, ONYX has also this year opened Chom Sindh at Amari Bangkok, which highlights Thai freshwater delicacies. Meanwhile Prego, the Group's renowned Italian restaurant which originated at Amari Koh Samui, has recently opened a new branch at Kata Beach, Phuket.



ONYX Hospitality Group's roadshow in India is a testament to its commitment to engaging with one of its most important markets. By highlighting tailored offerings and expanding its presence, ONYX aims to meet the evolving needs of Indian travellers and reinforce its position as a leader in the hospitality industry.



A range of properties across the brand portfolio will join the roadshow:

· Amari Koh Samui

· Amari Pattaya

· Amari Phuket

· Amari Vogue Krabi

· Amari Bangkok

· OZO Chaweng Samui

· OZO North Pattaya

· OZO Phuket

· Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok



For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group, visit www.onyx-hospitality.com.

