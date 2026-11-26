Albemarle’s (NYSE: ALB) decision to idle its remaining operational lithium hydroxide processing train in Western Australia underscores the commercial challenges facing efforts to diversify critical minerals supply chains.

The company announced in February 2026 that improving lithium prices were insufficient to overcome the economics of conversion at its Kemerton facility, despite access to spodumene from Greenbushes, one of the world’s established hard-rock lithium mines. Albemarle had already idled another train in 2024.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2026 Global Critical Minerals Outlook estimates that capital costs for new refining projects outside established processing hubs can be 20% to more than 150% higher across selected mineral markets, while operating costs are about 50% higher on average.

While diversification offers economic security benefits, those advantages do not automatically translate into commercial returns for individual processors. The distinction matters as governments and investors commit capital to reducing dependence on established refining hubs.

A processor earns a margin after accounting for feedstock, energy, reagents and logistics, rather than capturing the full market value of its output. Commercial success depends on securing raw materials on viable terms, maintaining sufficient throughput, qualifying customers and allocating market risks through contracts.

Commercial pressures

Domestic resource abundance does not guarantee access to competitively priced feedstock. Producers may have existing supply commitments, while differences in mineral chemistry and impurities can restrict what refineries can process. Tolling agreements may limit commodity price exposure, but without minimum-volume commitments, processors remain vulnerable to underutilization and fixed costs.

Copper smelting illustrates the consequences of processing capacity expanding faster than raw material supply. Annual benchmark treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate fell from $21.25 per tonne in 2025 to zero in 2026 as smelters competed for supplies.

Smelter utilization outside China fell below 70% in 2025, compared with about 85% in China, according to the IEA. Although byproduct revenues and refined-metal premiums can offer some relief, record copper prices do not necessarily translate into attractive processing margins.

Customer qualification presents another hurdle, particularly for battery materials. Signing an offtake agreement does not guarantee immediate commercial deliveries, as product specifications, performance testing and production process approvals can delay sales.

Syrah Resources’ (ASX: SYR) Vidalia graphite anode-material facility in Louisiana has an installed annual capacity of 11,250 tonnes and offtake agreements with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID).

Although Syrah began ramping up commercial operations in September 2026, its October update targeted first commercial sales for the December quarter, subject to final customer qualification. The company expects the facility to support positive operating cash flow from the second half of 2027.

Sharing risk

Even with suppliers and buyers secured, processors must determine who absorbs the financial impact when market prices fall below economically sustainable levels.

The US government’s partnership with MP Materials (NYSE: MP) offers one approach. An agreement announced in July 2025 established a 10-year price floor of $110 per kilogram for neodymium-praseodymium products, alongside financing for new magnet manufacturing and long-term purchase commitments for magnets.

MP Materials reported $8.1 million in price-protection agreement income during the third quarter of 2026. While the arrangement leaves operating and execution risks intact, it converts a portion of uncertain market revenue into a contractual commitment.

However, such mechanisms are not universally applicable. Large, liquid commodity markets differ from smaller markets with concentrated suppliers, customers and pricing references.

Government-backed price floors also transfer financial exposure to taxpayers. Policymakers must weigh those potential costs against the strategic value of improved supply security. Where public support is warranted, agreements should establish clear performance milestones and avoid subsidizing chronically underused capacity.

For investors, commercial due diligence must begin before financing. Assessments should establish break-even utilization rates, verify binding supply commitments and qualified customer demand, and test margins against adverse price movements. Developers must also demonstrate sufficient financial flexibility to withstand slower-than-anticipated production ramp-ups.

Ultimately, the strategic value of a refinery lies not in its opening ceremony but in its ability to supply customers throughout the commodity cycle. Governments and investors should measure success accordingly.



* Fernando Acosta is Director of Economics and Environment, International Copper Study Group.

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