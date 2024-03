Opera Shares Up Over 12% In Pre-market After Q4 Profit Surges, Expectation On Higher 2024 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of Opera Ltd. (OPRA) were trading up over 15 percent in the pre-market trade on Thursday after the company registered a surge in fourth-quarter earnings and initiated annual revenue guidance, which is higher than the previous year.

In the pre-market, OPRA is trading up by 12.95 percent at $13.14 per share in the pre-market trade on Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted income per American Depository Share or ADS of $1.38, higher than $0.22 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year.

For the full year, ADS surged to $1.86 from the previous year's $0.14 per ADS.

For the first quarter, Opera expects revenue of $99 million to $101 million.

For the full-year 2024, the company expects revenue of $450 million to $465 million.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the company to record revenue of $455.34 million, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full-year 2023, Opera registered revenue of $396.827 million.