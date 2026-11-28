When you click to open a browser, you expect a portal to the web. In the case of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), that portal has evolved into a specialized engine optimized for high-value user niches, such as the gaming-focused Opera GX browser. The company, based in Norway, has successfully pivoted its platform toward agentic AI integrations and higher-ARPU (average revenue per user) Western markets. As of Nov. 19, 2026, the stock traded at $13.62, representing a 5% gain over the past year despite a broader 21% decline in the last six months.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Opera an overall Superscore of 83 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This score places Opera in the Top ~6% of all companies we score. This analysis offers a starting point for your due diligence, pairing the company's clear strengths with the constraints that prevent a higher score so you can weigh both sides of the coin.

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