NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
05.11.2025 09:51:00
Opinion: This Is the Biggest Bubble on Wall Street Right Now -- and I'm Not Talking About Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a potentially game-changing technology that can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, based on an estimate from PwC. But it's also a technology that's far from perfect and facing its fair share of headwinds.Yet when it comes to the prospect of bubbles forming and bursting on Wall Street, nothing screams frothy quite like trailing-12-month returns of up to 3,170% (as of the closing bell on Oct. 31) for the likes of quantum computing stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT).These nascent pure-play stocks are now sporting market caps ranging from $3.7 billion for Quantum Computing Inc. to $21.7 billion for IonQ -- and there isn't a shred of data or an ounce of historical precedent that supports such lofty valuations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.