Opthea Appoints Appoints Parisa Zamiri As Chief Medical Officer, Tom Reilly As CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Opthea Ltd. (OPT) announced Tuesday three senior hires as the Company continues to prepare for the sozinibercept Phase 3 topline data readouts of COAST anticipated in early Q2 calendar year 2025 and ShORe in mid calendar year 2025.

Parisa Zamiri has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective October 7, 2024, reporting to CEO Frederic Guerard. She will oversee clinical development and operations, regulatory and medical affairs, as well as biometrics. Zamiri is a physician-scientist with deep expertise in drug discovery and development. She is an ophthalmologist by training, with clinical experience in medical retina, immunology, and inflammation.

Zamiri most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer at Complement Therapeutics and previously at Graybug Vision. Prior to that, she served as Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development and Therapeutic Area Head for Ophthalmology at Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

The company also appointed Tom Reilly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 28, 2024, also reporting to Guerard. Reilly has more than 25 years of experience in building and leading finance and administration teams at life sciences companies both in the U.S. and globally.

Before joining Opthea, Reilly served as CFO and Head of Human Resources of Amarin Corp. He also served as CFO for Cara Therapeutics and Head of Finance for the Allergan General Medicines business. Reilly spent 14 years with Novartis, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including Finance Head for the Oncology development unit, CFO for Novartis Pharma Austria, and Financial Controller for Novartis Pharmaceuticals US.

Further, Anand Sundaram has been appointed Vice President Marketing, effective October 14, 2024, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Mike Campbell. He joins the Company from Astellas (formerly Iveric Bio) where he served in commercial strategy and market access leadership roles. Previously, he also served at Novartis and Genentech.