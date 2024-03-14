Oracle: New Generative AI Capabilities Available In Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced Thursday the availability of new generative artificial intelligence or AI capabilities within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite with a view to help customers improve decision making.

According to the company, these new capabilities for finance, supply chain, HR, customer experience, and beyond will help organizations to be more competitive, boost productivity, and reduce cost of doing business.

The newly embedded generative AI capabilities include: Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning or ERP, Supply Chain & Manufacturing or SCM, Human Capital Management or HCM, and Customer Experience or CX.

The company noted that the latest AI additions include new generative AI capabilities embedded in existing business workflows across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service. There is an expansion of the Oracle Guided Journeys' extensibility framework to enable customers and partners to incorporate more generative AI capabilities to support their unique industry and competitive needs.

Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle, said, "We have been using AI in our applications for several years and now we are introducing more ways for customers to take advantage of generative AI across the suite. With additional embedded capabilities and an expanded extensibility framework, our customers can quickly and easily take advantage of the latest generative AI advancements to help increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve the employee and customer experience."