12.08.2024 07:00:15
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2024 Financial Results.
Altdorf, 12 August 2024 – Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) is pleased to announce that Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), the largest Egyptian subsidiary of the Group, has reported its 1H 2024 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2024 results will be announced on Wednesday, August 14th, at 7:00 a.m. CET.
About Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.
Contact for Investors:
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +20 224 61 89 61
Mobile: +20 122129 5555
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts of ODH management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between any forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, particularly ODH's results, financial situation, and performance. ODH accepts no responsibility for updating or adapting forward-looking statements to future events or developments.
1965351 12-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
