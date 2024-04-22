Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the 2023 Annual Report, the ESG-Report and the invitation to the 16th Annual General Meeting



22-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the 2023 Annual Report, the ESG-Report and the invitation to the 16th Annual General Meeting

Altdorf, 22 April 2024 – Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) has published today the 2023 Annual Report and the inaugural ‘Life with Purpose’ 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The reports are available on ODH's website at https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations.

ODH has also published the invitation to the 16th Annual General Meeting, which is available on ODH's website at https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/corporate-documents.

About Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.

Contact for Investors:

Ahmed Abou El Ella

Group Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +20 224 61 89 61

Mobile: +20 122129 5555

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

