Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation



14.05.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST





Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2024 results conference call on 21st May 2024 at 3:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start with a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer), and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director), followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;

