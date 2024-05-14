14.05.2024 11:59:43

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation

Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation

14.05.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2024 results conference call on 21st May 2024 at 3:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start with a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer), and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director), followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;

https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info

Dial-in details:
Click here for the Webinar link
Event number: 994 8958 8504
Event password: 928564

About Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.

Contact for Investors:                                                     
Ahmed Abou El Ella                                            
Director of Investor Relations                              
Tel: +20 224 61 89 61
Mobile: +20 122129 5555                                                            
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
 

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1902755

 
End of News EQS News Service

1902755  14.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902755&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orascom Development AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orascom Development AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orascom Development AG 13,26 -4,88% Orascom Development AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX steigt leicht -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel etwas fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen