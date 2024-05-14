|
14.05.2024 11:59:43
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation
|
Orascom Development Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its Q1 2024 results conference call on 21st May 2024 at 3:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start with a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer), and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director), followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;
https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info
Dial-in details:
Click here for the Webinar link
Event number: 994 8958 8504
Event password: 928564
About Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated towns, including hotels, private villas, apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development Holding’s diversified portfolio is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the United Kingdom). The group currently operates ten destinations: five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, O-West, and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and West Carclaze Garden Village in the United Kingdom. The shares of ODH are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit https://www.orascomdh.com/.
Contact for Investors:
Ahmed Abou El Ella
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +20 224 61 89 61
Mobile: +20 122129 5555
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Orascom Development Holding AG
|Gotthardstraße 12
|6460 Altdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 874 17 17
|Fax:
|+41 41 874 17 07
|E-mail:
|ir@orascomdh.com
|Internet:
|www.orascomdh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0038285679
|Valor:
|A0NJ37
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1902755
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1902755 14.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orascom Development AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:59
|Orascom Development Holding (ODH) Q1 2024 Conference Call Invitation (EQS Group)
|
11:59
|Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz der Orascom Development Holding (ODH) für das 1. Quartal 2024 (EQS Group)
|
10:03
|SPI-Titel Orascom Development-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Orascom Development von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI beginnt Montagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|SPI aktuell: SPI zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: SPI nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Orascom Development AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orascom Development AG
|13,26
|-4,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX steigt leicht -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel etwas fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.