Ordinary General Meeting of Lalique Group SA

Zurich, 28 June 2024 – The shareholders of Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods, approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. Subject to the completion of Silvio Denz's public tender offer, they also approved the intended delisting of Lalique Group shares.

At their Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2024 in Zurich, the shareholders of Lalique Group approved the Annual Report, the consolidated and annual financial statements and the ESG Report 2023, among other things.

Silvio Denz (Chairman), Roland Weber, Claudio Denz, Jan Kollros, Yugnesh Kumar Agrawal and Philippe Vidal were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders also approved the intended delisting of the shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange, subject to the completion of Silvio Denz's public purchase offer. The request for delisting is to be submitted to SIX Exchange Regulation following the completion of the public tender offer proposed to the public shareholders of Lalique Group by Silvio Denz on 31 May 2024.

