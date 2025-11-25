OrganiGram Aktie

OrganiGram für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12AQF / ISIN: CA68620P1018

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 12:27:00

Organigram Names James Yamanaka CEO

(RTTNews) - Organigram Global Inc. (OGI), a cannabis company and the parent company of Organigram Inc. on Tuesday announced that James Yamanaka has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from around January 15, 2026.

Yamanaka is formerly Global Head of Strategy for British American Tobacco and will also join the Company's board of directors when he assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Yamanaka brings more than 20 years at British American Tobacco and prior to joining the company, Yamanaka served as Area Director for North Asia.

Board chairman Peter Amirault has been appointed by the Board to serve as executive chair on an interim basis effective December 1 to oversee the day-to-day management of the Company until Yamanaka fully assumes the CEO role.

During this time, Geoff Machum, chair of the Board's Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee, will act as the independent lead director.

On Friday, Organigram closed trading 5.4054% higher at $1.5600 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OrganiGrammehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu OrganiGrammehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen