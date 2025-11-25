Organigram Names James Yamanaka CEO

(RTTNews) - Organigram Global Inc. (OGI), a cannabis company and the parent company of Organigram Inc. on Tuesday announced that James Yamanaka has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from around January 15, 2026.

Yamanaka is formerly Global Head of Strategy for British American Tobacco and will also join the Company's board of directors when he assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Yamanaka brings more than 20 years at British American Tobacco and prior to joining the company, Yamanaka served as Area Director for North Asia.

Board chairman Peter Amirault has been appointed by the Board to serve as executive chair on an interim basis effective December 1 to oversee the day-to-day management of the Company until Yamanaka fully assumes the CEO role.

During this time, Geoff Machum, chair of the Board's Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee, will act as the independent lead director.

On Friday, Organigram closed trading 5.4054% higher at $1.5600 on the Nasdaq.