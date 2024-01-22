22.01.2024 15:17:36

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces $125 Mln Private Placement, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC), a clinical-stage oncology company, Monday announced that it has agreed to sell around 12.5 million common shares worth $125 million to a group of institutional and accredited healthcare specialist investors in a private placement.

The transaction is expected to close on January 23.

Following this news, ORIC shares are trading up around 10% in pre-market activity.

As per the agreement terms, ORIC's common stock will be sold at $10 per share, representing a premium of 10 percent to its five-day trailing average price.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its research, develop its clinical-stage programs, and for general corporate purposes.

The private placement will include new and existing institutional investors, such as Viking Global Investors, Commodore Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, NEA, and Nextech.

In pre-market activity, ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at $10.96, up 9.38% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 9,80 -0,51% ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX zum Start im Plus -- DAX eröffnet klar höher -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Zur Wochenmitte eröffnen der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen