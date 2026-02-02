Osaka Gas Aktie

Osaka Gas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858464 / ISIN: JP3180400008

02.02.2026 06:48:36

Osaka Gas 9-months Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (OSGSY, OSGSF, 9532.T), a Japanese natural gas provider, on Monday reported its higher net income in the nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared with the previous year.

For the nine months, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 140.40 billion yen from 90.88 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share were 357.97 yen versus 224.45 yen last year.

Operating profit increased to 133.75 billion yen from 99.51 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales declined to 1.44 trillion yen from 1.44 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected the fiscal year 2026 net sales to decrease to 2.05 trillion yen.

Operating profit for the fiscal year 2026 is anticipated at 160 billion yen, a decrease of 0.5%.

The company expected profit attributable to the owners of the parent to be 142 billion yen and earnings per share to be 363.17 yen for the fiscal year 2026.

Osaka Gas is currently trading 1.10% higher at 5,858 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

