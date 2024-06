Ozempic and Wegovy Are Fueling Novo Nordisk's Business, but Something Else May Be an Even Bigger Growth Driver in the Long Run

Over the last few years, some of the best-performing stocks in the broader healthcare space have been pharmaceutical businesses. A big reason for this is the rise in popularity of weight loss medications.Ozempic and Wegovy are two of the most mainstream treatments prescribed in diabetes care and chronic weight management. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is the maker of both blockbuster drugs, which have been a lucrative source of growth for the company.While this is all good news for Novo Nordisk, the company has yet to reach its full potential. Let's dig into some new developments in the healthcare space, and assess why Novo Nordisk's new growth opportunity could just be getting started.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel