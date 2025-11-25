Panasonic Holdings Introduces New Firmware Updates For LUMIX S1RII, S1II And S1IIE

(RTTNews) - Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFF.PK), Tuesday announced a series of new firmware updates for its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S1RII, S1II and S1IIE, aiming to refine the shooting and workflow experience.

Concurrently, the company will release an update for the app on November 25 via the LUMIX Global Customer Support website and app stores.

The company intends to provide more firmware updates and product enhancements to support creators and deliver the best tools for their craft.

Currently, Panasonic's stock is moving down 7.56 percent, to $11.00 on the OTC Markets.