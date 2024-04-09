|
09.04.2024 14:29:33
Papa Johns Expands Partnership With Franchisee Bajco Group To Open 50 New Stores By 2028
(RTTNews) - Pizza maker Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) announced Tuesday its plans to open 50 new restaurants by 2028 in partnership with franchisee Nadeem Bajwa and his company, The Bajco Group.
Bajco Group, a privately held business enterprise, currently own and manage more than 200 Papa John's Pizza restaurants across 10 states in the U.S. The latest deal is in line with Bajwa's goal to own 500 Papa Johns restaurants.
The new agreement will expand Papa Johns restaurants in Bajco Group's existing markets across the Midwest and in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Papa Johns is making significant investments to strengthen its North America development infrastructure.
Earlier this year, the company announced the Back to Growth Program, a new development incentive program designed to accelerate growth in North America as part of its Back to Better 2.0 strategy. The new program will boost restaurant-level margins during the first five years of operations of new restaurants.
