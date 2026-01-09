Happiness Development Group Aktie

WKN DE: A3DWUX / ISIN: KYG4289N2050

09.01.2026 19:16:05

Paranovus Stock Rises After Regaining Nasdaq Compliance

(RTTNews) - Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) shares rose 17.96%, trading at $2.4300, up $0.3700, after the company announced it had regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

The company said on January 6 that it received notification from the Nasdaq Office of General Counsel confirming that it met the required minimum bid price under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As a result, a previously scheduled Nasdaq Hearings Panel meeting set for January 29, 2026, was cancelled, and the matter is now closed. Paranovus' Class A ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker PAVS.

On the day of the announcement, PAVS opened near recent trading levels, reached an intraday high above the previous session, and held gains compared with the previous close as investors responded to the regulatory news.

Trading volume exceeded the stock's average daily activity, reflecting renewed market interest following the compliance update.

Paranovus' 52-week range spans from approximately $1.11 - $150, highlighting earlier volatility tied to Nasdaq bid price challenges, reverse share split actions, and trading dynamics.

Nachrichten zu Happiness Development Group Limited Registered Shs

Analysen zu Happiness Development Group Limited Registered Shs

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Happiness Development Group Limited Registered Shs 0,02 -13,48% Happiness Development Group Limited Registered Shs

