Parent Aktie
WKN DE: A0NA6J / ISIN: US69945P1075
|
30.10.2025 02:36:34
Parent Company Sells 129,000 T-Mobile US Shares Worth $29.5 Million
Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGF) sold 128,852 shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in multiple open-market transactions on October 17 and October 20, 2025, for a total value of approximately $29.5 million (rounded from $29,469,811.04), according to the SEC Form 4 filing. This is the Germany-based parent company to TMUS with majority ownership and representation on its board of directors.Transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($228.71), and post-transaction value is based on the October 20, 2025 market close ($230.09). Both values use calendar year market data as of October 20, 2025.How does the transaction size compare to prior sales by Deutsche Telekom?The sale of 128,852 shares is substantially smaller than the historical median sale size of approximately 379,340 shares for this insider, based on 86 sell-only events. This represents 0.02% of Deutsche Telekom's direct holdings at the time of the October 20, 2025 transaction, compared to a median of 0.06% per transaction in prior sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|27,45
|-2,80%
|T-Mobile US
|182,70
|-0,92%
