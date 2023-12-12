ParTech Inks Deal With DoorDash To Establish Seamless Ordering Environment

(RTTNews) - Restaurant technology company ParTech, Inc. (PAR) announced it has partnered with on-demand delivery platform DoorDash, Inc. (DASH). This collaboration is dedicated to advancing the restaurant industry by improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

This new partnership addresses the challenge head-on by seamlessly integrating DoorDash with PAR Brink POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale software, and MENU Link, a marketplace order management solution within PAR MENU ecosystem for omnichannel ordering.

The new PAR MENU and PAR Brink POS integration with DoorDash optimizes digital ordering and delivery operations in the U.S.

The integration of PAR's MENU with DoorDash's marketplace capabilities empowers enterprise restaurants by automatically processing orders through PAR Brink POS.

This provides centralized control over menu offerings, dynamic pricing for different channels, store-level information, and sales tracking.

Simultaneously, restaurants can leverage the PAR partner ecosystem to consolidate tech stacks, enabling more efficient operations through a single, integrated platform.