Patrick K. McBrien joins UBS Private Wealth Management in New York City

UBS today announced that Patrick K. McBrien has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in New York City. He is joined by Senior Wealth Strategy Associate William Hand and Senior Client Associate Avery Melville. They join the UBS Manhattan Market, led by Chris DiMuria, and will be based in the New York Private Wealth Management office located at 299 Park Ave, managed by Chris Amo and Bob Sorrentino.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re pleased to welcome Patrick and his team to the firm,” said Chris Amo, New York PWM Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "His vast industry experience and dedication to his clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our client offering in the New York market.”

"With Patrick’s experience helping clients navigate complex financial matters and commitment to delivering personalized solutions, coupled with UBS’s unique suite of capabilities, I have no doubt that he and the team will help us continue to successfully deliver for clients in the years to come” said Bob Sorrentino, New York PWM Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Patrick brings over 30 years of experience working with high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and select institutional investors. Within his practice, Patrick will be strategically collaborating with longtime friend and former colleague, R. Chris Errico and the Errico Partners on significant, unique ultra-high-net-worth opportunities. Errico Partners has been recognized as an industry leading private wealth team whose focus is to help clients navigate dynamic markets.

Patrick started his career at Lehman Brothers in 1990 where he was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. In 2015, he joined Stifel as a part of the acquisition of Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in the Americas. Patrick graduated from the Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) in Ireland with a higher diploma in Management Finance. Patrick is very passionate about philanthropy and his community. He resides in New York City with his wife Schuyler and three children.

William Hand, CFA, has over 25 years of experience at several top tier investment banks and asset management firms, with in-depth experience in asset allocation, research, investment management, alternative investments, capital markets, and institutional sales. William graduated cum laude from Middlebury College with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in September 2010.

Avery Melville joins UBS as a Senior Client Associate. Within the team, she combines her strengths in relationship building, due diligence and problem-solving skills to provide day-to-day support to clients. Prior to UBS, Avery joined Stifel in 2021 after working for a Registered Investment Advisory firm in Boston.

