31.07.2024 22:45:31

Paycom Software, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $67.970 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $64.516 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.835 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $437.512 million from $401.139 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $67.970 Mln. vs. $64.516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $437.512 Mln vs. $401.139 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $444 - $449 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.860 - $1.875 Mln

