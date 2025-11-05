Paycom Software Aktie

Paycom Software für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XFVG / ISIN: US70432V1026

<
05.11.2025 23:02:37

Paycom Software, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $110.7 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $73.3 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109.6 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $493.3 million from $451.9 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $110.7 Mln. vs. $73.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $493.3 Mln vs. $451.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.045 - $2.055 Bln

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

