Paycom Software, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $81.76 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $79.95 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.20 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $434.60 million from $370.61 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $81.76 Mln. vs. $79.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $434.60 Mln vs. $370.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $494 - $497 Mln