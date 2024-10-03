|
03.10.2024 13:50:00
PayPal Stock Is Up 20% in 2 Months. Here's Why the Stock Could Double From Here
These past few weeks have been a welcome change if you're a PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investor. Instead of the stock moving sideways after its dramatic decline, it finally showed some life and rallied as much as 20%. The stock still has a long way to go -- it's still down 75% from its all-time highs. However, the recent rebound could be the beginning of a much larger move, and investors who missed out on the first part of the rally have the opportunity to participate in a much larger rise.Even though the stock has had a good run, I think it can double from here. PayPal's business is strong, and the stock is still quite cheap.PayPal's business is fairly simple: It handles digital payments. This takes the shape of different platforms, whether the PayPal wallet that's used to aid in online checkouts, Venmo for peer-to-peer transactions, or unbranded payment processing that its clients use.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
