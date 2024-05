PBCO Reports Chief Strategy Officer Retirement

PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO”), the holding company (Company) of People’s Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported that Steve Erb, Chief Strategy Officer of the Company and Bank will retire August 5, 2024. Erb joined the bank in January 2014, serving as Chief Banking Officer and most recently as Chief Strategy Officer since 2020. "Erb was instrumental in managing the Bank’s merger with Willamette Community Bank in 2021 and corporate reorganization in 2022,” commented Julia Beattie, President and CEO. "With the elevated rate environment, the opportunity for strategic expansion has been muted, which prompted the mutual decision,” added Beattie.

