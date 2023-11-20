|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
20 November 2023
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
PDMR Transfer of Shareholding
Gulf Keystone has been notified that on 16 November 2023 Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer, transferred 628,935 common shares in the Company to a personal investment account at a price of 135p per common share.
The total number of common shares that Ian Weatherdon has an interest in remains unchanged at 679,047 common shares, representing 0.30% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
