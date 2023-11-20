20.11.2023 15:22:52

PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

20-Nov-2023 / 14:22 GMT/BST

 

 

20 November 2023

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

 

Gulf Keystone has been notified that on 16 November 2023 Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer, transferred 628,935 common shares in the Company to a personal investment account at a price of 135p per common share.

 

The total number of common shares that Ian Weatherdon has an interest in remains unchanged at 679,047 common shares, representing 0.30% of the issued share capital of the Company.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com 

 

 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Ian Weatherdon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer between connected accounts

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

135.0000p

628,935

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

 

 

 

 

628,935

135.0000p

e)

Date of the transaction

16 November 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 286096
EQS News ID: 1777523

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777523&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

20.11.23
 PDMR Transfer of Shareholding (EQS Group)
02.11.23
 Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
29.09.23
 Director / PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
25.09.23
 Update on Shaikan Field local sales (EQS Group)
09.08.23
 Operational & Corporate Update (EQS Group)
08.08.23
 Notice of 2023 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations (EQS Group)
03.07.23
 Appointment of Non-Executive Director (EQS Group)
16.06.23
 Result of AGM (EQS Group)