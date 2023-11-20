20 November 2023

PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

Gulf Keystone has been notified that on 16 November 2023 Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer, transferred 628,935 common shares in the Company to a personal investment account at a price of 135p per common share.

The total number of common shares that Ian Weatherdon has an interest in remains unchanged at 679,047 common shares, representing 0.30% of the issued share capital of the Company.

