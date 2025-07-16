Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

Gulf Keystone Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
16.07.2025 08:49:45

Update on Shaikan Field operations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Update on Shaikan Field operations

16-Jul-2025 / 07:49 GMT/BST

16 July 2025    

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Update on Shaikan Field operations

 

 

Gulf Keystone has noted reports over the past two days of explosions at a number of oil fields in the vicinity of the Company’s Shaikan Field.

 

As a safety precaution, GKP has decided to temporarily shut-in production and has taken measures to protect staff. The Company’s assets have not been impacted.

 

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com 

 

Disclaimer

 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 395999
EQS News ID: 2170314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

08:49
 Update on Shaikan Field operations (EQS Group)
20.06.25
 Result of AGM (EQS Group)
20.06.25
 2025 AGM Operational & Corporate Update (EQS Group)
15.05.25
 Notice of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
02.05.25
 Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
24.04.25
 Director / PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
10.04.25
 Interim Dividend Exchange Rate (EQS Group)
04.04.25
 Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) Award (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs 1,95 -0,10% Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
13.07.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.25 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.07.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.25 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf Zollstreit: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX kämpft mit 24.000er-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte halten sich Anleger sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Markt eher zurück. Daneben bewegen sich die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen