Gulf Keystone Petroleum
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
|
16.07.2025 08:49:45
Update on Shaikan Field operations
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
16 July 2025
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Update on Shaikan Field operations
Gulf Keystone has noted reports over the past two days of explosions at a number of oil fields in the vicinity of the Company’s Shaikan Field.
As a safety precaution, GKP has decided to temporarily shut-in production and has taken measures to protect staff. The Company’s assets have not been impacted.
The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate.
Enquiries:
www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
|
Analysen zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
