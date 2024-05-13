Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the renewal of Pembina's normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase up to five percent of its issued and outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, commencing on May 16, 2024 and expiring on the earlier of May 15, 2025 and the date on which Pembina has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable under the NCIB or the date on which Pembina otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases under the NCIB. As of May 8, 2024, Pembina had 579,531,577 common shares issued and outstanding and is therefore permitted to repurchase up to 28,976,578 common shares, being five percent of its issued and outstanding common shares, pursuant to the NCIB. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Pembina believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares trade at prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value and the repurchase of common shares for cancellation may represent an attractive use of the Company's financial resources. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, if any, the timing of any such purchases, and the price at which the common shares are acquired will be determined based on a number of factors, including Pembina's financial performance and flexibility in the context of its financial guardrails, the availability of discretionary cash flow in excess of dividend and capital funding requirements, and the risk-adjusted returns of repurchasing common shares compared to other uses of cash, including accretive capital investment opportunities and debt reduction.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX's normal course issuer bid rules and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the manner and timing of repurchases, as well as the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Pembina's common shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Pembina will limit daily purchases of common shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25 percent (664,745 common shares) of the six-month average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX from November 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024 (2,658,980 common shares) during any trading day. Purchases under the NCIB will be made through open market purchases at the prevailing market price.

Pembina has entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker which will enable Pembina to provide standard instructions and purchase common shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these blackout periods, common shares may be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.

Pembina's prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 27,516,835 common shares expired on March 9, 2024. Under its prior NCIB, Pembina repurchased an aggregate of 1,197,432 common shares at a weighted-average price of $41.76 per common share, excluding brokerage fees. Purchases were made on the open market.

