23.04.2024 13:30:00
Pentair plc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $133.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $129.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.017 billion from $1.028 billion last year.
Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $133.3 Mln. vs. $129.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.017 Bln vs. $1.028 Bln last year.
