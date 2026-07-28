Pentair Aktie
WKN DE: A115FG / ISIN: IE00BLS09M33
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28.07.2026 13:05:02
Pentair Plc Q2 Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $128.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $148.5 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $185.0 million or $1.14 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 17.0% to $932.6 million from $1.123 billion last year.
Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $128.6 Mln. vs. $148.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $932.6 Mln vs. $1.123 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.05 To $ 1.08 Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.60 To $ 4.80
The Company expects third quarter sales to be down approximately 4 percent to 6 percent on a reported basis.
The Company also reaffirms guidance provided on July 14 of its estimated full year 2026 sales to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent on a reported basis.
Non-gaap values are countinues operations
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