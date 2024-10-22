Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 13:34:01

Pentair Plc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $139.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $132.1 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $182.4 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $993.4 million from $1 billion last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $139.6 Mln. vs. $132.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $993.4 Mln vs. $1 Bln last year.

