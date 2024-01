Penumbra Climbs 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN), a medical device manufacturer, gained 5% on Monday despite no corporate-specific news to influence the stock movement.

Currently, Penumbra's stock is climbing 5.23 percent, to $243.93 from previous close of $231.81 on a volume of 114,522. The stock has traded from $180.93 to $348.67 in the past 52-week period.