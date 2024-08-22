PEOPLE Magazine Recognizes Humana as one of the Top "100 Companies That Care”

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, is proud to announce that it has been named to PEOPLE’s "100 Companies That Care list” for 2024, ranking Humana in the top 50 (46th place). The annual list honors companies that "go the extra mile to honor their customers, empower their employees, and make the world a better place.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822049405/en/

More than 5,000 Humana volunteer employees met Wednesday, August 21, in Louisville, KY to kick off the company's first Community Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

The rankings are also based on over one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing 7.5 million U.S. employees. When surveyed, 81 percent of Humana’s employees said the company is a great place to work, and 86 percent of those surveyed said they felt good about the ways Humana contributed to the community.

"This recognition reinforces our dedication to giving back and driving impact in communities where our employees live and work,” said Tim Huval, Chief Administrative Officer at Humana. "Our commitment to the community is part of our DNA. Our employees demonstrate this daily by not only enhancing the health and well-being of our customers and their families but also fostering strong, supportive communities and creating positive change.”

The Companies that Care award celebrates organizations demonstrating outstanding respect, care, and concern for their employees, communities, and the environment. Humana’s commitment to these values is evident through its various initiatives and programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its members and employees. PEOPLE spotlights Humana for its care and commitment to active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

The accolade follows Humana’s first-ever Community Day, where thousands of Humana employees came together in the company’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to volunteer for various service projects tied to the company’s purpose of helping people live healthy and happy. Activities included packing one million meals to be distributed to members of the Louisville and Lexington communities, cleaning up the city’s Waterfront Park, helping to test the quality of the water, and providing an opportunity for local residents to learn about nutrition and connect with valuable community resources.

The Community Day commenced a nationwide "Month of Impact,” with a goal of generating $10 million of collective impact to local communities where Humana’s employees live and work. The 30-day initiative will run through Sept. 21 and include financial donations, local service projects, food drives, and Humana Foundation grants to Louisville Urban League, Metro United Way, and more.

For more information about Humana Inc. and its dedication to corporate responsibility, visit https://www.humana.com/about/impact.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822049405/en/