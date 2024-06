Peoples-FNCB Deal Gets All Required Regulatory Approvals - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) announced receipt of all required regulatory approvals or waivers necessary to complete the merger of FNCB with and into Peoples, with Peoples as the surviving corporation. The merger is expected to close on July 1, 2024.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. FNCB Bank is a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania. FNCB Bank currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties.