08.05.2024 13:16:55
Performance Food Group Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Performance Food Group (PFGC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $70.4 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $80.3 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Performance Food Group reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $13.9 billion from $13.8 billion last year.
Performance Food Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $70.4 Mln. vs. $80.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.9 Bln vs. $13.8 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $58.1bln - $58.5bln
