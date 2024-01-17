Perry Ellis International is thrilled to announce the newest addition to our creative team, as we warmly welcome Michael Miille as the Creative Director. In this role, Michael will spearhead the design and creative vision for our renowned fashion brands Perry Ellis® and Original Penguin by Munsingwear®.

Perry Ellis International Welcomes Michael Miille as Creative Director (Photo: Business Wire)

With an impressive track record in the fashion industry, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for innovation. His design prowess, technical savvy and leadership skills make him the ideal creative visionary, as we continue to propel our marquee brands into the future with focus on product and brand development. "Michael's passion for design and his ability to capture the essence of modern style align perfectly with the values and vision of Perry Ellis International," said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President. "We are confident that his unique perspective will elevate both brands and resonate with a diverse audience."

Prior to joining Perry Ellis International, Michael Miille held key positions at PVH and Ralph Lauren to name a few, where he successfully led creative teams and contributed to the development of groundbreaking collections. Michael expressed his excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am honored to represent two iconic American brands with such rich heritage by setting trends and pushing boundaries. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams and contributing to the brands continued success."

Perry Ellis International is eager to embark on this exciting chapter with Michael Miille, and we are confident that his creative direction will further strengthen our position in the global fashion landscape.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company’s collections of lifestyle men’s sportswear and women’s lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®,Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

