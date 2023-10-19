Personalis Announces Late-Breaking NeXT Personal Abstract and Proffered Paper Presentation at ESMO 2023

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in precision oncology, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring data for the company’s NeXT Personal® whole genome-based, tumor-informed assay for ultra-sensitive ctDNA detection, has been accepted and selected for a proffered paper presentation at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, on October 21 in Madrid, Spain.

Presentation #LBA55

Title: "An ultra-sensitive and specific ctDNA assay provides novel pre-operative disease stratification in early stage lung cancer”

Location: Salamanca Auditorium - Hall 3

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: 10:15 - 10:25 CEST

Presenter: Dr. James R. Black MD, PhD, Francis Crick Institute

Late-breaking abstracts are typically reserved for high-quality, new research findings from randomized phase II or phase III trials with implications for clinical practice or understanding of disease processes. Proffered papers are oral presentations of original data of superior quality, followed by expert discussion and perspectives.

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Personalis Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of NeXT Personal. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that relate to Personalis’ ability to demonstrate attributes or advantages of NeXT Personal or the Personalis NeXT Platform. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Personalis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2023, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019417091/en/