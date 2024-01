Perspective Enters Patent License Agreement For PSMA Alpha-PET DoubLET Platform Technology

(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) has entered into a patent license agreement with Mayo Clinic for the rights to the PSMA Alpha-PET DoubLET platform technology for the treatment of PSMA-expressing cancers, with an initial focus on prostate. The radiopharmaceutical platform provides detailed PET imaging-based diagnosis and dosimetry using long-lived copper-64 for imaging and alpha-particle targeted RPT using lead-212.

Thijs Spoor, CEO at Perspective Therapeutics, said: "This new license furthers our goal to bring new best-in-class products to the clinic that improve efficacy and minimize side effects."

