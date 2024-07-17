Petco Health Appoints Joel Anderson As CEO

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) Wednesday announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Joel Anderson to serve as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29, 2024.

In addition, Anderson has been elected to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

"Joel is an inspirational leader and a highly experienced retail CEO," said Glenn Murphy, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Over the course of his impressive career he has demonstrated the ability to build and lead great teams while creating significant shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with him as he leads Petco's initiatives to improve operating and financial results."

"I am excited to join Petco at a pivotal time as we reposition the business for a stronger future," said Joel Anderson. "Petco is the leader in pet health and wellness and I see many opportunities to improve performance. I look forward to working closely with Glenn, the leadership team, and the Board of Directors to create value for all our stakeholders."

R. Michael Mohan will transition from his current role as interim Chief Executive Officer on July 29, 2024 to chair a new Board committee focused on Petco's ongoing value creation initiatives, working with Anderson to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continued execution towards the company's objectives.