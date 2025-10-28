Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF Petrofac ORDINARY SHARES

28 October 2025

CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES

Petrofac Limited (in administration) (the “Company”)

Following the appointment of administrators to Petrofac Limited (the Group’s ultimate holding company), the listing of the Company’s shares on the equity shares (commercial companies) segment of the Official List and on the main market for listed securities maintained by the London Stock Exchange is expected to be cancelled, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, 28 October 2025.

The Group’s operations continue to trade as normal while options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are being actively explored with its key creditors.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited (in administration)

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com