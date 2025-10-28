Petrofac LtdShs Aktie

WKN: A0HF9Y / ISIN: GB00B0H2K534

28.10.2025 08:00:10

Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF Petrofac ORDINARY SHARES

28-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

28 October 2025

 

CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES

Petrofac Limited (in administration) (the “Company”)

 

Following the appointment of administrators to Petrofac Limited (the Group’s ultimate holding company), the listing of the Company’s shares on the equity shares (commercial companies) segment of the Official List and on the main market for listed securities maintained by the London Stock Exchange is expected to be cancelled, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, 28 October 2025.

The Group’s operations continue to trade as normal while options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are being actively explored with its key creditors.

ENDS

 
 

 

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited (in administration)

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

 

Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 406358
EQS News ID: 2219390

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

