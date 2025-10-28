Petrofac LtdShs Aktie
WKN: A0HF9Y / ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
|
28.10.2025 08:00:10
Petrofac Limited: CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
28 October 2025
CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND TRADING OF PETROFAC ORDINARY SHARES
Petrofac Limited (in administration) (the “Company”)
Following the appointment of administrators to Petrofac Limited (the Group’s ultimate holding company), the listing of the Company’s shares on the equity shares (commercial companies) segment of the Official List and on the main market for listed securities maintained by the London Stock Exchange is expected to be cancelled, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, 28 October 2025.
The Group’s operations continue to trade as normal while options for alternative Restructuring and M&A solutions are being actively explored with its key creditors.
ENDS
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited (in administration)
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications
Teneo (for Petrofac)
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|406358
|EQS News ID:
|2219390
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
