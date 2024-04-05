|
05.04.2024 09:41:47
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
5 April 2024
Petrofac Limited (the “Company”)
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the Company’s obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary Shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 April 2024 for the following Directors at 26.3782 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company’s remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts:
The Company's issued share capital consists of 525,373,758 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 20 7811 4900
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications
Teneo (for Petrofac)
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@teneo.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|313931
|EQS News ID:
|1874391
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
