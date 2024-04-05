Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding



05-Apr-2024 / 08:41 GMT/BST



5 April 2024 Petrofac Limited (the “Company”) Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company’s obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary Shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 April 2024 for the following Directors at 26.3782 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company’s remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 4 April 2024 Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares) René Médori Chairman 75,820 660,040 Sara Akbar Non-executive Director 18,955 129,095 Ayman Asfari Non-executive Director 18,955 85,038,340 Matthias Bichsel Non-executive Director 18,955 129,095 David Davies Non-executive Director 18,955 150,443 Francesca di Carlo Non-executive Director 18,955 121,671 The Company's issued share capital consists of 525,373,758 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 20 7811 4900 James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations James.boothroyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications Sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com

