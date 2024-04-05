05.04.2024 09:41:47

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

05-Apr-2024 / 08:41 GMT/BST

5 April 2024

 

Petrofac Limited (the “Company”)

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Company’s obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary Shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 April 2024 for the following Directors at 26.3782 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company’s remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts:

 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares purchased on 4 April 2024

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Chairman

75,820

660,040  

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

18,955

129,095  

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

18,955 

85,038,340 

Matthias Bichsel

Non-executive Director

18,955

129,095

David Davies

Non-executive Director

18,955  

150,443  

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

18,955  

121,671  

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 525,373,758 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

 

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

 

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 313931
EQS News ID: 1874391

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874391&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Petrofac LtdShs 0,29 -2,55% Petrofac LtdShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte uneinig - Shanghai-Handel ruht
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ist am Freitag im Verlauf keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen, in Shanghai findet kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen