Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
23 September 2024

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the “Company”)

 

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 23 September 2024 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

No.

Resolution

In Favour / Discretion

%*

Against

%*

Withheld

1

Report and Accounts

178,710,799

91.89%

15,777,587

8.11%

75,910

2

Annual Report on Remuneration

183,460,120

94.43%

10,819,690

5.57%

284,486

3

Re-appoint Tareq Kawash as an Executive Director

193,069,549

99.47%

1,030,423

0.53%

464,324

4

Re-appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive Director

193,060,357

99.46%

1,040,578

0.54%

463,361

5

Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman

182,335,319

93.85%

11,943,317

6.15%

285,660

6

Appoint Aidan de Brunner as an Executive Director

193,281,307

99.51%

958,665

0.49%

324,324

7

Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director

191,537,034

98.66%

2,601,602

1.34%

425,660

8

Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive Director

184,887,521

95.17%

9,391,205

4.83%

285,570

9

Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive Director

191,553,615

98.60%

2,724,204

1.40%

286,477

10

Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors

193,373,352

99.51%

948,183

0.49%

242,761

11

Authorise directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration

193,554,641

99.51%

962,704

0.49%

46,951

12

To approve the 2024 PSP

192,863,565

99.37%

1,214,362

0.63%

471,024

13

To approve the 2024 RSP

193,104,648

99.49%

986,335

0.51%

473,313

14

To renew and approve the

SIP

193,077,257

99.48%

1,013,016

0.52%

474,023

15

Agree a temporary increase to Directors fees cap

192,507,545

99.06%

1,829,410

0.94%

227,341

16

Directors’ authority to allot shares

193,133,993

99.29%

1,373,699

0.71%

56,604

17

Pre-emption rights

192,692,442

99.09%

1,778,519

0.91%

93,335

18

Additional 10% Pre-emption rights

192,740,490

99.18%

1,590,597

0.82%

233,209

19

Directors’ authority to purchase own shares

193,518,922

99.48%

1,010,204

0.52%

35,170

20

Short notice period for general meetings

193,455,088

99.45%

1,071,478

0.55%

37,730

                                       

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

 

 

 

 

 

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 525,373,758 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the “Shares”) and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman.  All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting.  The total number of votes cast was 194,564,296 (37.03% of the share register). 

 

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com.  A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company’s website. 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 16 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited

020 7811 4900

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world’s leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world’s evolving energy needs.  Our four values – driven, agile, respectful, and open – are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac’s core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 348526
EQS News ID: 1993595

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

