Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

23 September 2024

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the “Company”)

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 23 September 2024 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

No. Resolution In Favour / Discretion %* Against %* Withheld 1 Report and Accounts 178,710,799 91.89% 15,777,587 8.11% 75,910 2 Annual Report on Remuneration 183,460,120 94.43% 10,819,690 5.57% 284,486 3 Re-appoint Tareq Kawash as an Executive Director 193,069,549 99.47% 1,030,423 0.53% 464,324 4 Re-appoint Afonso Reis e Sousa as an Executive Director 193,060,357 99.46% 1,040,578 0.54% 463,361 5 Re-appoint René Médori as Chairman 182,335,319 93.85% 11,943,317 6.15% 285,660 6 Appoint Aidan de Brunner as an Executive Director 193,281,307 99.51% 958,665 0.49% 324,324 7 Re-appoint Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director 191,537,034 98.66% 2,601,602 1.34% 425,660 8 Re-appoint Matthias Bichsel as a Non-executive Director 184,887,521 95.17% 9,391,205 4.83% 285,570 9 Re-appoint David Davies as a Non-executive Director 191,553,615 98.60% 2,724,204 1.40% 286,477 10 Re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors 193,373,352 99.51% 948,183 0.49% 242,761 11 Authorise directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration 193,554,641 99.51% 962,704 0.49% 46,951 12 To approve the 2024 PSP 192,863,565 99.37% 1,214,362 0.63% 471,024 13 To approve the 2024 RSP 193,104,648 99.49% 986,335 0.51% 473,313 14 To renew and approve the SIP 193,077,257 99.48% 1,013,016 0.52% 474,023 15 Agree a temporary increase to Directors fees cap 192,507,545 99.06% 1,829,410 0.94% 227,341 16 Directors’ authority to allot shares 193,133,993 99.29% 1,373,699 0.71% 56,604 17 Pre-emption rights 192,692,442 99.09% 1,778,519 0.91% 93,335 18 Additional 10% Pre-emption rights 192,740,490 99.18% 1,590,597 0.82% 233,209 19 Directors’ authority to purchase own shares 193,518,922 99.48% 1,010,204 0.52% 35,170 20 Short notice period for general meetings 193,455,088 99.45% 1,071,478 0.55% 37,730

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 525,373,758 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the “Shares”) and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 194,564,296 (37.03% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company’s website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 16 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world’s leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world’s evolving energy needs. Our four values – driven, agile, respectful, and open – are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac’s core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.

