23.09.2024 13:55:12
Petrofac Limited: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
23 September 2024
PETROFAC LIMITED
(the “Company”)
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Company hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of Petrofac Limited held on 23 September 2024 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:
* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.
The number of shares in issue at the date of the Meeting was 525,373,758 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the “Shares”) and each Share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 194,564,296 (37.03% of the share register).
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.petrofac.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company’s website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 16 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
020 7811 4900
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world’s leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world’s evolving energy needs. Our four values – driven, agile, respectful, and open – are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac’s core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,950 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|348526
|EQS News ID:
|1993595
