PGT Custom Windows and Doors Announces Partnership With Celebrity Designers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

PGT Custom Windows and Doors by MITER Brands is pleased to announce a partnership with Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, custom home designers featured on popular HGTV shows, including 100 Day Dream Home and Rock the Block.

The partnership provides the Kleinschmidts access to the full suite of PGT window and door products, which they recommend as their preferred window manufacturer for all new construction projects. For 2024, the couple has 35 new home builds and remodel projects scheduled, as well as a boutique hotel makeover.

"Brian and Mika offer a trusted voice within the builder community, as well as nationally and internationally amongst consumers,” said Denine Harper, Senior Brand Manager of PGT Custom Windows & Doors. "This is a tremendous opportunity to convey the many benefits of PGT products to consumers and to provide resources and education to building professionals about using state-of-the-art technology in new homes. We are thrilled to be aligned with their expertise in construction and design.”

Many of the building projects will be featured in the upcoming season of HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home and a new series on the network.

"We are thrilled to be aligned with the PGT brand, and these products will add wonderful value to the projects we have lined up in 2024,” said Brian Kleinschmidt. "PGT is a trusted name in the impact window and door industry and there are tremendous benefits using these products in both homes and commercial projects. From home hardening to energy efficiency and, of course, beautiful design, we see this partnership as a win-win for our customers.”

PGT Custom Windows and Doors is committed to delivering an unbeatable experience for homeowners, supported by its mantra: the freedom to live where and how you want.

The brand is recognized as "America’s authority in high-performance laminate glass for the fenestration industry.” This distinction translates to energy efficiency, burglary deterrence, and noise abatement benefits for homeowners, offered through the brand’s products.

About PGT Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands family, is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand. With over 36 years of industry leadership and over 8+ million units installed with zero reported failures, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a consistent track record of leading the space with an unwavering focus on safety and innovation with its product lines that include WinGuard® aluminum and vinyl frames for impact resistant windows, ClassicVue Max™ aluminum frames for non-impact windows, and EnergyVue® vinyl frames for non-impact windows.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a primary focus of protecting families’ lifestyle choices with a commitment of delivering industry-best service. Backed by innovative technology, homeowners can enjoy their home life with greater peace of mind, wherever they choose to live, knowing they are protected from storms, noise, and intrusion.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.

About Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

Custom home designers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt create, build and completely personalize a home from the ground-up for their clients in only 100 days in HGTV’s "100 Day Dream Home." Mika is a Realtor and Brian is a developer. Together, this husband-and-wife team make dream homes come true, helping clients design and build the perfect house in the perfect location. Brian got his start working construction jobs in college and began flipping houses on his own after graduation. It was the golden age of house flipping, until it wasn’t. The 2008 housing crash left Brian with a lot of know-how, but an empty bank account. While he got back on his feet opening a chain of fitness clubs, Mika was busy becoming Tampa’s hardest working Realtor with a passion for finding the perfect house for each client. Brian and Mika realized that, with their skills and relationships with some of the best builders in Florida, they could build a client’s dream home in about 3 months. The Kleinschmidts have streamlined the entire process of homebuilding: from designing the house, to finding the lot, to making the countless little-but-important decisions that come with building a house. Brian & Mika were also the season 2 winners of HGTV’s hit competition show Rock the Block and joined other HGTV stars in HGTV's Hometown Kickstart. They were also the winners on the 2023 HGTV competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

