PGT Custom Windows and Doors to showcase industry-leading products at Southeast Building Conference

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand, will participate in the upcoming Southeast Building Conference (SEBC) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on July 24-25, 2024.

The annual event is the largest industry trade show in the southeast, attracting more than 6,000 individuals, and offers attendees the opportunity to connect with new customers who are experienced professionals and leaders in the building industry.

"As a leading window and door brand in the southeast, PGT Custom Windows and Doors is excited to be exhibiting at the Southeast Building Conference,” said Brian Covey, PGT Vice President of Sales. "This event is a great opportunity for our team to have meaningful conversations with industry professionals and leaders about the latest trends and advancements in the fenestration industry. SEBC also presents another environment for us to help drive the industry forward by sharing our knowledge around building code developments, as well as demonstrating some of our newest and most in-demand products.”

Attendees are invited to stop by booth no. 915 to view the recently launched WinGuard® Vinyl Preferred View Sliding Glass Door SGD5570NS, which features a 2.5-inch panel profile that blends sophisticated design with functionality to create a show-stopping centerpiece in any home. The brand will also be showcasing many of its most high-profile products, including:

EnergyVue ® Preferred French Door FD5455

Preferred French Door FD5455 WinGuard Vinyl Single Hung Window SH5500

WinGuard Vinyl Horizontal Roller Window HR5510

WinGuard Aluminium Awning Window AW740

WinGuard Aluminum Picture Window PW7720A

WinGuard Aluminum Casement Window CA740

About PGT Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands family, is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand. With over 36 years of industry leadership and over 8+ million units installed with zero reported failures, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a consistent track record of leading the space with an unwavering focus on safety and innovation with its product lines that include WinGuard® aluminum and vinyl frames for impact resistant windows, ClassicVue Max™ aluminum frames for non-impact windows, and EnergyVue® vinyl frames for non-impact windows.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a primary focus of protecting families’ lifestyle choices with a commitment of delivering industry-best service. Backed by innovative technology, homeowners can enjoy their home life with greater peace of mind, wherever they choose to live, knowing they are protected from storms, noise, and intrusion.

For more information, visit PGTWindows.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

